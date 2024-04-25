Open Menu

T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy On Pakistan Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) T-20 World Cup 2024 trophy has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day tour of Pakistan.

From Islamabad, the trophy would travel to Abbottabad and Lahore on its three-day tour, as per Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) statement.

The T20 World Cup trophy will then go to the National Cricket Academy Lahore on Saturday at 4 pm and will be presented at the Gaddafi Stadium on the last T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held this year from June 2 to 29 in the USA and West Indies.

