T20 World Cup 2024: US Opt To Bowl First Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:15 PM
The both teams are excited to take on each other in the 11th match of T20 World Cup 2024 today.
DALLAS : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) The United States of America have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan on Thursday (today).
It is 11th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at Dallas ground.
The both sides are much excited to take on each other.
Pakistan is playing their first match in the current event, while the USA defeated Canada in their first match of the T20 World Cup.
On the other hand, national captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Mohammad Amir are determined to win.
National captain Babar Azam said that the USA’s wickets are favorable for bowlers but their team combination is excellent.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir said in a press conference that they have come here to win and are ready for all kinds of situations.
Squads:
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt), 3 Andries Gous (wk), 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan 2 Babar Azam 3 Usman Khan 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Azam Khan 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 7 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Haris Rauf 10 Mohammad Amir 11 Abrar Ahmed
Recent Stories
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods ..
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors
Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..
Sindh govt to reconstruct 2.1 m houses for rehabilitating 12.6 m flood hit peopl ..
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law ..
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation
More Stories From Sports
-
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors2 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well', no return date set4 hours ago
-
PBBF forms committee to oversee KBBA affairs7 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, France seal semifinal spots in Men’s Nations Cup10 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update21 hours ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis21 hours ago
-
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup21 hours ago
-
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini21 hours ago
-
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 199721 hours ago
-
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals21 hours ago
-
Premier League charges 'frustrating', says Man City chairman21 hours ago