Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:15 PM

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

DALLAS : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) The United States of America have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan on Thursday (today).

It is 11th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at Dallas ground.

The both sides are much excited to take on each other.

Pakistan is playing their first match in the current event, while the USA defeated Canada in their first match of the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, national captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Mohammad Amir are determined to win.

National captain Babar Azam said that the USA’s wickets are favorable for bowlers but their team combination is excellent.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir said in a press conference that they have come here to win and are ready for all kinds of situations.

Squads:

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt), 3 Andries Gous (wk), 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan 2 Babar Azam 3 Usman Khan 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Azam Khan 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 7 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Haris Rauf 10 Mohammad Amir 11 Abrar Ahmed

More Stories From Sports