T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

The England men's side that will feature in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 Internationals and both the matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The England men's side that will feature in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 Internationals and both the matches will be played at the Pindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.

Eoin Morgan's side, along with Heather Knight's team, will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and while the men's squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on 17, 19 and 21 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Friday: "We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures.

" Both Morgan and Knight's sides are 50-over world champions. England men are ranked No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings and England women are second � just five points behind ICC Women's T20 World Cup winners Australia.

The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, on 14 and 15 October, but have been rescheduled due to operational and logistical reasons.

Series schedule (all matches to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, match timing to be announced in due course): 9 Oct � England men and women sides' arrival 13 Oct � Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header) 14 Oct - Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header) 17 Oct � Pakistan Women v England Women, 1st ODI19 Oct � Pakistan Women v England Women, 2nd ODI21 Oct � Pakistan Women v England Women, 3rd ODI.