T20 World- Cup Final: Williamson Through His Fifty Tries To Keep Kiwis On Track

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track

Australia won the toss and decided to field first in the final match of T20 World Cup at Dubai International stadium.

Australia won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final today at Dubai International stadium.

New Zealand, however, is going slightly better as compared to Pakistan in the second semi-final against Australia. Williamson scored 50 off 32 balls and kept his team on track. New Zealand only really attacked the last two overs of the fifth bowler here, but it was effective enough for a decent end result. Now to figure out a way to score off Cummins, who's gone for 6 in his 2 overs.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt.), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryll Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Tim Seifert (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Adam Milne, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

