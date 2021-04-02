UrduPoint.com
T20 World Cup: ICC To Give Assurance Of Indian Visas To Pakistani Team Next Month

Fri 02nd April 2021

International Cricket Council in its Chief Executive meeting has said that it needs more to ascertain issuance of visas to Pakistani team for T20 World Cup this year.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2021) International cricket Council (ICC) has given one-month time to give Indian visa assurance to Pakistani team for upcoming T20 World Cup.

ICC in a meeting led by its Chief Executive said that it needed more time to ascertain Indian visa to the Pakistan team for mega event.

“It will be given likely by the next month,” said the body.

ICC said that Indian visa assurance was also required for the Pakistani journalists who would apply for accreditation for coverage of T20 World Cup.

Pakistan meets qualifications for the world event.

T20 World Cup is due in November and October this year in India.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan and India played only international multi-nation tournaments as bilateral series could not take place between both countries due to many factors including tense situation on Indian Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan ended its trade relations with India after it stripped away special status from the occupied valley.

