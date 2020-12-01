UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

T20 World Cup In India May Be Shifted To UAE Next Year, Says Wasim Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:07 PM

T20 World Cup in India may be shifted to UAE next year, says Wasim Khan

The PCB CEO says that there are still doubts about T20World Cup in India because the Covid-19 cases are increasing which is a major threat for international players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that there was possibility that 2021 T20 World Cup could be shifted from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year.

Currently, the World cup is scheduled to take place in India.

Wasim Khan said the cases of Covid-19 were sharply increasing which posed a significant health risk which might force the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the mega event.

“There is still doubt about World T20 being held in India next year, yes because of Covid-19 situation there as the cases are growing every passing day,” said Wasim Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to a YouTube channel.

“It could be shifted to UAE,” he added.

Earlier, the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was also shifted to UAE as the virus cases in India kept surging in recent months.

He once again demanded assurance from the ICC that Pakistani players would not face any problems in obtaining visas for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

“PCB has written to ICC to seek assurance about visas being issued to us,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC PCB Indian Premier League UAE United Arab Emirates Cuban Peso Event From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 768 recove ..

56 minutes ago

Israel Welcomes Slovenia's Decision to Recognize H ..

56 minutes ago

283 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

56 minutes ago

OPEC Confirms OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Postponed ..

1 hour ago

Philippines to Purchase Sputnik V, Sinovac, Pfizer ..

1 hour ago

Only three results are still under investigation, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.