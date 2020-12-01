T20 World Cup in India may be shifted to UAE next year, says Wasim Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB CEO says that there are still doubts about T20World Cup in India because the Covid-19 cases are increasing which is a major threat for international players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that there was possibility that 2021 T20 World Cup could be shifted from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year.

Currently, the World cup is scheduled to take place in India.

Wasim Khan said the cases of Covid-19 were sharply increasing which posed a significant health risk which might force the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the mega event.

“There is still doubt about World T20 being held in India next year, yes because of Covid-19 situation there as the cases are growing every passing day,” said Wasim Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to a YouTube channel.

“It could be shifted to UAE,” he added.

Earlier, the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was also shifted to UAE as the virus cases in India kept surging in recent months.

He once again demanded assurance from the ICC that Pakistani players would not face any problems in obtaining visas for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

“PCB has written to ICC to seek assurance about visas being issued to us,” he added.