T20 World Cup postponement was 'inevitable', say Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Australian organisers said postponing the men's T20 World Cup cricket was "absolutely inevitable" Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be delayed by a year.

After months of uncertainty, Cricket Australia welcomed the International Cricket Council's decision, saying it provided clarity ahead of an upcoming home season which includes a blockbuster Test series against India.

Delaying the T20 World Cup also frees up a October-November slot in this year's cricketing calendar which could be used to stage the Indian Premier League, possibly in the United Arab Emirates.

However, it is not clear whether the T20 World Cup will now be held in Australia or India, who were originally slated to hold the following edition in 2021 -- which has been shifted to 2022.

COVID-19 has played havoc with international sport and CA acting chief executive Nick Hockley said there was no way Australia could host a 16-nation event with the pandemic still raging.