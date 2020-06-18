T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

Mani says bio-bubble of all 12 to 16 teams looks quite impossible for the safety and security of the players from novel Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) T20 World Cup in Australia this year was in trouble because of a challenge of a bio-secure bubble for players and others from coronavirus, Pakistan cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said here on Thursday.

Ehsan Mani who is also ICC board member briefed media that the Australian government was much cautious about risk of Coronavirus.

“They will insist to play T20 in a bio-bubble if it is played this year,” said Mani, pointing out that it was not possible for all 12 to 16 teams.

“It could be possible for one or two teams but bio-bubble for all 16 teams seems quite impossible,” he further said.

He said, however, he was hopeful that there might be any ICC event this year, expecting that T20 World cup could be scheduled to 2021.

He said the edition scheduled for next year in India moved to 2022.

Mani statement came in context of Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edding who said that holding tournament as planned in October and Novemeber seems quite unrealistic.

“I see ICC events taking place in 2020, 2021 and 2023,” he further said, adding that the gap in the middle could be filled and it would deferred.

Mani said that the talks were taking place as what event was taking place first and where.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) is exploring contingency plans but has deferred a decision on the tournament until July.