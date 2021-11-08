UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup Semi-final Between Pakistan, Australia Will Be Tough: Shoaib Malik

T20 World Cup semi-final between Pakistan, Australia will be tough: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan all-rounder who has played all seven edition of T20 World cup says that they will treat semi-final with Australia as another game, because it is the way to make the things better.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) The 20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan would be a tough challenge for both teams, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik said on Monday.

Shoaib Malik said that they were watching Australia playing good cricket and so they were, pointing out that it would be a real tough challenge both teams.

He expressed these words while addressing post-match press conference in Sharjah.

“It will be a tough challenge and will us butterflies but that is always encouraging,” said Pakistan’s all-rounder.

Talking about his hopes and expectations, Shoaib Malik said that he would treat Thursday’s semi-final as just another game.

Shoaib is one of the Pakistani all-rounders who played in all seven editions of the T20 World Cup.

Shoaib Malik said that Pakistan’s team would take the semi-final as just another game. “If we consider just another game then we will be able to plan the things in better way,” he added.

He was given the title of man-of-the match knock for his six sixes and a four during Sunday match against Scotland.

Pakistan has completed the Super 12 stage with five wins in as many games with a clinical 72-run win over qualifiers Scotland in Sharjah.

Shoaib smashed a quickfire 18-ball 54 not out -- the fastest half century of the tournament -- as Pakistan scored 189-2 in 20 overs before keeping Scotland down to 117-6.

This gave Pakistan a mouth-watering semi-final against Australia in Dubai -- a repeat of the 2010 T20 World Cup last-four which the Australians won on the last ball in St Lucia.

Australia finished runners-up in Group 1, winning four of their five matches, but losing out on top spot to England on net run-rate. Having not won a Twenty20 World Cup yet, Australia are peaking at the right time with opener David Warner returning to form, scoring 89 not out against the West Indies on Saturday.

Shoaib also said that they would have a good rest and they were the form team so they needed to plan well for the semi-final and this rest would surely help in doing that.

He also said that he was enjoying cricket and keeping it fit.

“I always love to come to the ground to do my best for my country and today’s innings was like that, highly enjoyable and it helped them team,” said Shoaib.

It may be mentioned here that Shoaib Malik initially was not the part of the squad but he was included when Shoaib Maqsood was ruled out due to back injury.

He said that his exclusion was hurting.

“I was playing the Caribbean Premier League when the initial squad was announced and when my name was not there, it hurt but I had a way to get my frustration out as I was playing.

“Then I came back to Pakistan and did well in the National Twenty20 and luckily got selected, so I am happy that I am here and enjoying my time,” he added.

