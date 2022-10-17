T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Sikandar Raza shines

(@Abdulla99267510)

The veteran all-rounder has performed excellent on both batting and bowling sides, pushing his team up to strong position in their opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

HOBART: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) Sikandar Raza sealed victory for Zimbabwe by playing a breathtaking knock of 82 from 48 deliveries besides excellent bowling figures of 1/22 in their opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.



Ireland won the toss but captain Andy Balbirnie decided to bowl first. The bowling attack by the Ireland was strong as they reduced Zimbabwe to 37/3 within the powerplay.

Josh Little, left-arm bowler, took the wicket of Regis Chakabva for a duck and then went on to dismiss Wesley Madhevere, who looked in good touch during his knock of 22.

Simi Singh, spinner, caused more miseries toZimbabwe as he sent skipper Craig Ervine back to pavilion in the very next over.



It is quite significant for Zimbabwe to get a parternship continued after losing early wickets and they exactly did that as Raza and Sean William performed well and made 42 runs for the fourth wicket.

Simi Singh dismissed Williams in the 11th over of the innings to bring Ireland back into the game but nobody could stop Raza who went completely berserk.

Raza carried on his assault despite that wickets continued to fall.





The Ireland bowlers could not stop him as the 36-year-old kept motoring on and Raza did get good support at the back end from Luke Jongwe, who remained unbeaten on 20 from just 10 deliveries even though he kept running out of partners throughout the innings.



Raza played right until the end of Zimbabwe's innings but he was cleaned up while going for a big shot in the very last delivery. The all-rounder made 82 from 48 deliveries, an innings consisting of five fours and as many sixes, and led his team Zimbabwe to a total of 174/7, which looked unlikely at one point.

In a bid to chase the target, Ireland needed a good start but Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava made it difficult for it.

Both the bowlers took a good start to dismiss the top-order. Ngarava who sent both Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker back to the dug out in the first three overs of the game while Muzarabani took out the wickets of Harry Tector and Andrew Balbirnie in the very next over to reduce Ireland to 22/4.



For Ireland, Curtis Campher (27) and George Dockrell (24) fought well but their 42-run partnership could not sustain asRaza came on to bowl and sent them back. Raza played a magnificent knock when Zimbabwe needed it the most and he delivered with the ball to give them a much-needed breakthrough as well.

The likes of Gareth Delaney (24) and Barry McCarthy (22*) tried to get Ireland close to the target but they could not do so.