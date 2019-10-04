T20 World Number 1, Pakistan aims to beat Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :World number 1 and masters of the shortest version of cricket, Pakistan aims to beat young and under strength Sri Lanka in the T20 opener of the three-match series here Saturday at famous Gadaffi stadium and rival teams head coach Rumesh Ratnayake optimistic of his teams fight back.

The home side easily wrapped up the three match one day international series 2-0 at Karachi after the opener was washed out.

Ten senior Sri Lankan players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour of Pakistan and fresh blood was infused thee side to fill the gap.

Pakistan team established supremacy by winning second ODI by 67 runs followed by five wickets win the third match. Despite the ODI series loss ,Rumesh Ratnayake is expecting a lot from his young side and praises its performance in the ODI series and believes it has all the potential to outshine Pakistan team in the T20 games, barring the fact that his team is missing its top notch experienced players.

"We still have a chance and can perform to a higher level in the T20 series ",he said adding:" No matter we are minus ten experienced and seasoned players but still my team is not weaker as the young players in the side have all the potential and promise to live up-to the expectations to justify their inclusion and prove themselves for future ".

He urged his team players to showcase their best and perform to highest level of the game to fill the void of the experienced players. He called for a team effort and collective performance saying "Youngsters in the team can make things happen on a particular day and we need their best of ability to lift the performance of the team to fetch desired results ".

The Lankan team head coach his side is aiming high in the T20 series and will go all out for success as the prime objective of their tour to Pakistan is to play cricket and to attain victory. "With team efforts and planning we can achieve our desired goals ",he said.

Rumesh Ratnayake expressed his satisfaction over the security being provided to them in the series and said with such high level of security they are being protected well.

"It is the top class security we are being provided and I don't think that such type of security can be even provided to VIP's or VVIP's, it is more than that ",he said.

He praised the hospitality being provided to them saying "We are being looked after very well ".