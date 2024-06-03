T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Sri Lanka and South Africa will face each other in the fourth match of ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

The both teams are much excited for the trilling match that will be played at Nassau Country International cricket Stadium. The fans are also quite happy over the fourth clash of the mega event.

The weather forecast is promising, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-20s°C and no indication of rain. Drawing from the recent warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, the playing conditions appear significant. The drop-in pitch exhibited substantial seam movement and offered assistance to spinners. Notably, the outfield appeared sluggish, causing the ball to plug rather than bounce.

Fielders may find it less inviting for diving maneuvers.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 8 Dasun Shanaka, 9 Maheesh Theekshana/Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

South Africa (possible): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman