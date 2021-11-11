UrduPoint.com

T20World Cup 2021: Australia Won The Toss, Opt To Field First Against Pakistan

Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:42 PM

The victory in today’s match will lead the winner to reach final against New Zealand on Sunday

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) Australia won the toss and opted to field first in the second semi-final of the ICC’s T20 World Cup to get through the final with New Zealand.

Muhammad Rizwan and all-rounder Shoaib Malik are fit for today’s match.

Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raja while appreciating the national team said that the captain did not need to do anything new in the semi-final as the players were playing quite well with a good combination.

He said, “You just have to fine-tune yourself to give the message to the world that we are the world's best team.

Ramiz Raja also advised the cricketers that they should not be nervous about anything and should give their best.

He also addressed Babar Azam, saying that he is a world-class batsman and great captain. He also appreciated the skipper for putting in a lot of hard work.

“You have good wishes from your fans from all around the world,” he said, pointing out that the attitude of humbleness would help the team win the matches.

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam is confident that the team would continue its momentum and perform well in today’s match against Australia.

He mentioned some flaws, saying that they were trying to fix them.

Matthew Hayden, the batting consultant of Pakistan’s team, also appreciated Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi . He said both were needed for Pakistan’s victory against Australia in the semi-final today.

He said that Babar Azam was playing consistently and was making scores like India's Virat Kohli.

Hayden is confident that Shaheen Afridi could destroy the batting line-up but he warned that Australia would not be an easy target.

