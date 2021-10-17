UrduPoint.com

T20World Cup 2021: Oman Beats PNG In Opening Match By 10 Wickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:53 PM

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets  

Oman chased a target of 130 just in 13. 4 overs as openers Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh scored unbeaten fifties.

MUSCAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2021) Oman won the match by defeating the first timer Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat cricket Ground in Muscat.

Singh scored 73 off 42 balls while Ilyas made 50 runs off 43 balls.

Papua New Guinea in its first match had made 129 runs in 20 overs. Assad Vala, the PNG skipper, made the highest score of 56 off 43 balls as he stroke four fours and three sixes. Charles Amini, the middle-order batter, scored 37 runs off 26 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

They both shared the partnership of an 81-run off 60 balls for the third wicket. However, PNG had lost both their openers, Tony Ura and Lega Siaka, for a duck.

In 14th over, PNG had scored 102/3 and its graph of making scores was going up as it was expected that it would score at least 150 but it could not happen.

Zeeshan Masood, a Pakistani expat, who is Oman skipper, showed great performance as he took 4/20 in four overs. The left-arm spinner claimed three wickets in one over to help Oman restrict PNG to a modest total.

Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan took two wickets each for Oman.

