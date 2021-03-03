UrduPoint.com
Table Tennis Championship Held At GCWUF

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:17 PM

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organised table tennis championship here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organised table tennis championship here on Wednesday.

Registrar Rahat Afza was guest of honour whereas coordinator faculty of arts and social sciences Farzana Hashmi and Director Sports Farzan Azam accompanied her.

Different departments participated in the competition while Zeba Imtiaz from English department secured the first position.

Dr Nausheen from Chemistry and Madam Riffat from Chemistry Department got the secondposition while Madam Rashida khan from English department secured the third position.

The GCWUF is celebrating sports week and a series of events have been planned.

