Table Tennis Coaching Camp In Khanewal

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM

A 15-day table tennis training camp is in progress at sports gymnasium to polish skills of youngsters under 'Khelta' Punjab and Talent Hunt policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The District Sports & Youth Affairs Department and the District Table Tennis Association are organising this camp where trainers are busy providing training to new players from educational institutions besides boys and girls from various table tennis clubs.

The first phase of this coaching camp will be completed before Ramadan, and the second phase will commence after Eid ul Fitr. Players from across the district can contact sports department and the District Table Tennis Association to participate in this camp.

