Table Tennis Coaching, Training Camp
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A 15-days table tennis coaching and training camp is underway at sports Gymnasium Khanewal under the Khelata Punjab and Talent Hunt policy of the Punjab government.
According to the details, the table tennis training camp is being organized by the District Sports and Youth Affairs Department and the District Table Tennis Association under the Khelata Punjab and Talent Hunt policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in which, in addition to coaching, training will be given to girls and boys of various table tennis clubs.
According to President District Table Tennis Association, Haji Amber Bashir Ahmed, the first phase of the coaching camp would be completed before Ramazan and the second phase would start after it. Players from across the district could contact the District Sports and Youth Affairs department and District Table Tennis Association to participate in the camp. In this training camp, Asad Jawad Rana, a qualified Coach of the International Table Tennis Federation and provincial table tennis coach of the Punjab Sports board, will provide modern training to the players.
Recent Stories
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Table tennis coaching, training camp6 minutes ago
-
Zain wins Cholistan jeep rally1 hour ago
-
ICC CT additional tickets for UAE matches to go on sale Sunday5 hours ago
-
Cholistan Jeep Rally: Khalid Hameed, Lalain Khanzada win race22 hours ago
-
Pakistan athletes shines in Asian Taekwondo Open23 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament1 day ago
-
Police beats Dutch team at National hockey stadium2 days ago
-
Pakistan reach Asian Jr Squash C’ships semis2 days ago
-
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup 20252 days ago
-
Sports minister orders urgent overhaul of Dring Stadium2 days ago
-
2 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars2 days ago