Table tennis coaching, training camp

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2025

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A 15-days table tennis coaching and training camp is underway at sports Gymnasium Khanewal under the Khelata Punjab and Talent Hunt policy of the Punjab government.

According to the details, the table tennis training camp is being organized by the District Sports and Youth Affairs Department and the District Table Tennis Association under the Khelata Punjab and Talent Hunt policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in which, in addition to coaching, training will be given to girls and boys of various table tennis clubs.

According to President District Table Tennis Association, Haji Amber Bashir Ahmed, the first phase of the coaching camp would be completed before Ramazan and the second phase would start after it. Players from across the district could contact the District Sports and Youth Affairs department and District Table Tennis Association to participate in the camp. In this training camp, Asad Jawad Rana, a qualified Coach of the International Table Tennis Federation and provincial table tennis coach of the Punjab Sports board, will provide modern training to the players.

More Stories From Sports