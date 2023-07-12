Open Menu

Table Tennis Delegation Calls On RMO Afzal Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 12, 2023 | 10:21 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) : The District Table Tennis Association delegation called on RMO Afzal Khan here at his office on Wednesday and discussed in detail the ways and means regarding the promotion of table tennis in District Abbottabad.

The delegation appraised Afzal Khan regarding the performance of the players in various national junior and national seniors' championships.

The delegation also assured him that the players would continue their hard work for the good name of the District. Afzal Khan assured the delegation more cooperation and support for the promotion of table tennis in the District.

He also approved the Naran-Kaghan Tour on the request of the players, on which the players expressed their happiness. Afzal Khan said that he did all possible support for the promotion of table tennis in future as well.

