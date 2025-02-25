Table tennis legend Asim Qureshi trains youngsters at coaching camp

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) National Table Tennis legend Asim Qureshi spent a busy day at the sports gymnasium during

an ongoing 15-day coaching camp Tuesday where he supervised youngsters’ rigorous training

sessions and delivered a lecture on game basics, physical training, psychological aspects

and different techniques.

The veteran maestro, one of the oldest active player in the international table tennis arena, told newsmen,

he was delighted to witness kids demonstrating talent with immense potential to shine at national and international level.

The 59 years old rose to fame in national table tennis arena when he was just sixteen, and represented Pakistan in two editions of commonwealth games, sixteen world table tennis championships, 55 international tournaments. He bagged seven silver and eight bronze medals in South Asian Federation (SAF) games.

The table tennis icon who was above 50 when he competed in the 2018 SAF games, said, he would be more than happy to visit Khanewal anytime whenever youngsters needed his guidance.

He declared youngsters from Multan and Khanewal as immensely talented and hoped such training camps, if organized regularly, can make Pakistan shine in the international table tennis arena.

He praised provincial and district sports officials and the association for organizing the training camp that is scheduled to conclude on Feb 27.

President, District Table Tennis Association (DTTA) Amber Bashir Sheikh hailed Asim Qureshi and provincial coach Asad Jawwad Rana for reaching out to young players from Multan and Khanewal for their training.

Prof. Humaira Naeem, Madam Saira, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Zaar, Prof. Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf Advocate, Bau Muhammad Meher Shoukat, Muhammad Mohsin Kamboh, besides other notables of the city were present.