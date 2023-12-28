Open Menu

Table Tennis Trial Begins In Bannu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Trials of male and female table tennis players got under way at Qazi Mohib-ur-Rehman Sports Complex Bannu under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program on Thursday.

International Cricketer Khushdil Shah officially opened the trial while he was accompanied by Director Sports Islamia College Peshawar Ali Hoti, RSO Bannu Shafqatullah, Senior Vice President of Provincial Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, DSO Bannu Adil Shah, Sports Complex Administrator Ehsanullah, International hockey player Nazir Gul of Bannu University and members of Trials Committee of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation including Nadeem Saleem, Masood Ali, Shazia.

A large number of sports personalities and players were also present on the occasion.

The two-day trials were organized by Islamia College Peshawar under the Higher education Commission.

Addressing the ceremony International Cricketer Khushdil Shah said that promoting sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is vital step for youth. He said KPK had made efforts to create a leading sportsmen and women.

He expressed the hope that trials under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt program will gain results and best players will be born in table tennis too who will earn the name for this country and nation at national and international level.

On this occasion, Ali Hoti said that our main aim is to provide sports activity to boys and girls. He further stated that sports is the right of every child, and this right is being given by the Prime Minister under the Talent Hunt Youth Program.

He said that the trials of male and female players are being conducted at different places which will continue for two days.

APP/ijz/1520

