Tadej Pogacar Storms To Strade Bianche Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Tadej Pogacar won the Strade Bianche one-day cycling classic on Saturday with a solo attack which continued his impressive start to the season

Siena, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Tadej Pogacar won the Strade Bianche one-day cycling classic on Saturday with a solo attack which continued his impressive start to the season.

Tour de France champion Pogacar attacked with around 50 kilometres remaining in wind-swept Tuscany and held off his rivals to claim his second victory in as many weeks after retaining his UAE Tour title.

