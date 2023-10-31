Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) President Prof. Kyu Seok Lee believes the Kyorugi and Poomsae Education Courses were a milestone for Pakistan coaches as it would aid in enhancing skills and talent

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) President Prof. Kyu Seok Lee believes the Kyorugi and Poomsae Education Courses were a milestone for Pakistan coaches as it would aid in enhancing skills and talent.

Knowing new rules and techniques would help them improve the quality of coaching and umpiring, and train other coaches in their country, he said at the closing ceremony of the 5-day Kyorugi and Poomsae education courses under the auspices of the Asian Taekwondo Union in collaboration with the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.

It should be noted that 144 Pakistani coaches, managers and referees participated in the Kyorugi Education Course, 52 in the Referees Education Course and 51 in the Poomsae Education Course.

Moreover, 56 Pakistani coaches, managers and referees participated in Kyorugi and 17 Pakistani coaches, managers and referees participated in Poomsae.

Lee said due to the efforts of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, the sport was gaining popularity in Pakistan at the grassroots level.

The participation of male as well as female coaches and referees in the course was welcomed in the final session of the course.

International Instructors Sang Ho Lee, Poomsae Education Main Instructor Jin Ho Lee, Kyorugi's Sang Ho Lee, Kyungrok, Jeong Kang and Juri Min delivered lectures to the participants.

Finally, ATF President, PTF President Colonel (R) Waseem Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed, Secretary General Murtaza Bangash and Marketing Manager of Combaxx Sports Sara Mir distributed souvenirs to the course instructors and certificates to the participants.