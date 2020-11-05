UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taekwondo Gold Medalist Credits Coaches For His Success In National Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 39 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:16 PM

Taekwondo gold medalist credits coaches for his success in national championship

National Taekwondo champion Taimur Saeed on Thursday said that it was an honor for him to win a gold medal in the recent National Taekwondo Championship staged at Kala Shah Kaku

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):National Taekwondo champion Taimur Saeed on Thursday said that it was an honor for him to win a gold medal in the recent National Taekwondo Championship staged at Kala Shah Kaku. "I have always fought on the field for the glory of Pakistan's name. My country is my identity." In a statement, he said that after the recent victory, he has got a new passion.

"I had prepared well for participating in national competitions. My coaches Master Han Sang Su from Korea and Nadeem Isfahani played an important role in my success while my physical fitness trainers Irfan Sheikh and Faisal Butt also worked hard", said Taimur.

Taimur Saeed said that his next goal was to represent Pakistan in the South Asian Games and win a medal for the country for which he had started his preparations.

Taimur Saeed further said that for the first time in the recent National Taekwondo Championship, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation introduced complete equipment used in accordance with international standards in the country and the participants in the event used electronic chest guards, sensors, hand gloves and socks.

The move by the federation would help young athletes prepare for future international events.

He added that the efforts of Col (Retd.) Wasim Janjua, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for the promotion and development of the sport of taekwondo in the country were commendable.

He concluded that more excellent results could be achieved in the future if the athletes who win medals for the country in international events were encouraged by government and private institutions.

It should be noted that Taimur Saeed, who won a gold medal in the senior category of 87 while representing Pakistan Air Force in the national�championship, had been participating in international and national taekwondo events for the last 6 years.

He won silver medal at the Al Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championships in the United Arab Emirates and bronze medals for the country at the Al Hassan Open Taekwondo Championships in Jordan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young United Arab Emirates Gold Silver Bronze Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

11 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

41 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

28 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

29 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.