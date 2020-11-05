Taekwondo gold medalist credits coaches for his success in national championship

National Taekwondo champion Taimur Saeed on Thursday said that it was an honor for him to win a gold medal in the recent National Taekwondo Championship staged at Kala Shah Kaku

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):National Taekwondo champion Taimur Saeed on Thursday said that it was an honor for him to win a gold medal in the recent National Taekwondo Championship staged at Kala Shah Kaku. "I have always fought on the field for the glory of Pakistan's name. My country is my identity." In a statement, he said that after the recent victory, he has got a new passion.

"I had prepared well for participating in national competitions. My coaches Master Han Sang Su from Korea and Nadeem Isfahani played an important role in my success while my physical fitness trainers Irfan Sheikh and Faisal Butt also worked hard", said Taimur.

Taimur Saeed said that his next goal was to represent Pakistan in the South Asian Games and win a medal for the country for which he had started his preparations.

Taimur Saeed further said that for the first time in the recent National Taekwondo Championship, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation introduced complete equipment used in accordance with international standards in the country and the participants in the event used electronic chest guards, sensors, hand gloves and socks.

The move by the federation would help young athletes prepare for future international events.

He added that the efforts of Col (Retd.) Wasim Janjua, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for the promotion and development of the sport of taekwondo in the country were commendable.

He concluded that more excellent results could be achieved in the future if the athletes who win medals for the country in international events were encouraged by government and private institutions.

It should be noted that Taimur Saeed, who won a gold medal in the senior category of 87 while representing Pakistan Air Force in the national�championship, had been participating in international and national taekwondo events for the last 6 years.

He won silver medal at the Al Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championships in the United Arab Emirates and bronze medals for the country at the Al Hassan Open Taekwondo Championships in Jordan.