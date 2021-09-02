Taekwondo kicks its way into Paralympics

UrduPoint.com

Tokyo, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :With legs whirling and feet flying, taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at the Tokyo Games on Thursday -- and some claim it offers more thrills and spills than its Olympic counterpart.

The Paralympic version of the Korean martial art -- in which fighters attempt to land blows on each other on an octagonal mat -- bans kicks to the head and offers no points for punches.

But Brazilian fighter Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato believes that makes the para version all the more exciting, describing the action as "frenetic".

"You're not allowed to kick in the head, so you don't need to be afraid to be very aggressive," said Sodario Torquato, who booked his place in the men's K44 -61kg semi-finals in the morning.

"It's a very beautiful style to watch." In taekwondo -- the first full-contact sport in Paralympic history -- points are awarded for landing kicks on an opponent's padded upper body.

A simple kick to the trunk scores two points, while a turning kick is worth three and a more spectacular spinning kick four.

Kicks to the head are strictly forbidden, and result in disqualification.

The first bout of the day pitted Afghanistan's Zakia Khudadadi, who arrived in Tokyo against Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Isakova.

Khudadadi looked stoic as she emerged from behind a curtain, AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" blaring out of speakers around the arena.

She won the first round 6-5, but fell behind in the second round and eventually lost the match 17-12.

