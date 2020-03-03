Taekwondo, Netball, Hockey competitions decided in Women Sports Festival

Taekwondo, Netball and Hockey competitions were decided in the Women Sports Festival here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Taekwondo, Netball and Hockey competitions were decided in the Women sports Festival here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the taekwondo weight 49 Kg event, Fatima got first position, Esha obtained second position, Sidra secured third position and Ayesha bagged fourth position.

Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Amina Imran, was the chief guest on the occasion while Dy. Director General, Muhammad Azam Dar and Assistant Director (Women), Shazia Ejaz were also present on the occasion.

Amna Imran said that Pakistan Sports board was organizing a week long Women Sports Festival on the special instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza in connection with World Women Day.

The concluding ceremony of Festival would be held on March 8 here at Rodham Hall.

In the Netball event, PSB Eleven defeated ISWA by 15-11 goals. Skina and Karima scored 8 and 7 goals for the winning team respectively while Hura scored 6 goals and Darkhata scored 5 goals for runner up team.

Mrs. Shaheen Tahira was the chief guest while President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain also present on the occasion.

In the Hockey match, Islamabad Star defeated Rawalpindi Star by 7-5 goals. Sidra and Chaman scored 4 and 3 goals for Islamabad Star while Saira and Asma scored 3 and 2 goals for the loser team respectively.

Baseball and Table Tennis events would be played on Wednesday.