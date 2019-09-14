UrduPoint.com
Taekwondo Olympic Solidarity Technical Courses From Oct 7

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) would hold Olympic Solidarity Technical Courses (Khyrougi & Poomsae) for coaches from October 7 to 13 here at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

According to PTF, the said course was allocated by International Olympic Council in cooperation with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

A total of 150 to 200 coaches from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Police and Pakistan Railways would participate in the course.

World Taekwondo Federation has nominated Mahdavi Hafez, Referee Iran Taekwondo Federation, Chairman (Khyrougi/Poomsae) and Vice Chairman of Asian Taekwondo Union to conduct the course.

The course would provide a good opportunity to improve techniques and skills of Pakistani coaches as well as to present a soft image of the country to open doors for international teams.

The Chief Organizer of this course is Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary General PTF. The qualified coaches of Pakistan Shahzada Muhammad Asif, Syed Sadaqat Hussain, Miss Najia Rasool and Mr Aamar Masood would also help Mahdavi Hafez to conduct the course in a befitting manner.

PTF is also obliged for the kind support of PSB to provide all basic facilities to conduct the event.

