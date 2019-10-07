UrduPoint.com
Taekwondo Olympic Solidarity Technical Courses Commenced In Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:45 PM

Olympic Solidarity Technical Courses (Khyrougi & Poomsae) for coaches commenced at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Olympic Solidarity Technical Courses (Khyrougi & Poomsae) for coaches commenced at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday.

According to Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), the week-long course allocated by International Olympic Council is being held in cooperation with Pakistan Olympic Association.

Over 150 coaches from PTF's affiliated units including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Police and Pakistan Railways are participating in the course.

World Taekwondo Federation's nominated Iranian referee Mahdavi Hafez is conducting the course.

"The course will provide a good opportunity to improve techniques and skills of Pakistani coaches as well as to present a soft image of the country and open doors for international teams," the spokesman of PTF said.

The Chief Organizer of this course is Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary General PTF. The qualified coaches of Pakistan Shahzada Muhammad Asif, Syed Sadaqat Hussain, Miss Najia Rasool and Mr Aamar Masood would also help Mahdavi Hafez to conduct the course in a befitting manner.

"The PTF is thankful to PSB for providing all basic facilities to conduct the course," the spokesman added.

