UrduPoint.com

Taekwondo Team Leaves For Participating In Asian Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Taekwondo team leaves for participating in Asian championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea via Dubai through a private airline to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

They would begin their tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22, according to a communique here on Tuesday.

The Asian Poomsae event would get underway at Chuncheon City on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship would be held from June 24-27.

The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship has been scheduled to be played from June 27.

Before their departure at Jinnah International Airport, the kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said that Pakistani players are highly talented and keen learners as well.

They have worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and are also mentally and physically fit and will give their hundred per cent performance to make it to the victory podium", Seongoh Choi said.

South Asian Games Gold Medalist Haroon Khan said that it is a matter of pride for them to represent the country at international events, all players are upbeat and aspire to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels.

Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship Gold medal winner Hamza Saeed said that the best international players are featured in the event and that players are aiming for victory in these prestigious events.

Female Athletes Flower Zaheer and Fatima Tuz Zehra said that participation in these events will help players gain experience and also gain international exposure to polish their game.

Besides, they will get an opportunity to interact with the best world players and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to their experience.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (retd) Waseem Janjua said that our players' participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month, will be instrumental in the team's good performance. "World's best outfits are featuring in these events but our team is also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and fetch medals for the country," Lt Col Waseem Janjua concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Iran Dubai Chuncheon South Korea June Gold Event All From Best Asia Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World C ..

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World Cup in 2009

35 minutes ago
 80 percent of forest fires originate on private la ..

80 percent of forest fires originate on private lands in KP

43 minutes ago
 HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide pa ..

HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide payment services on WhatsApp

44 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Mini ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Minister

50 minutes ago
 Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

54 minutes ago
 President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim ..

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the f ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.