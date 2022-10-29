Tagenarine Chanderpaul called up for Windies Tests in Australia

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was handed a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad on Saturday for their two-match tour of Australia

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Tagenarine Chanderpaul was handed a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad on Saturday for their two-match tour of Australia.

The Windies will face Australia in Perth from November 30-December 5 and in Adelaide from December 8-12.

Chanderpaul, the eldest son of retired batting great Shivnarine, made his fifth first-class hundred for the West Indies A team against Bangladesh A in August.

"He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches and also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A in Saint Lucia this summer," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"He has what it takes to do well at the highest level." The Caribbean side have also recalled all-rounder Roston Chase and batter Shamarh Brooks.

West Indies squad:Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wkt), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas