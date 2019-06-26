UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tahiti To Bid For Paris 2024 Olympic Surfing

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:58 PM

Tahiti to bid for Paris 2024 Olympic surfing

Tahiti in French Polynesia is one of three candidates vying to stage surfing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Tahiti in French Polynesia is one of three candidates vying to stage surfing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Pacific Ocean island, 16,000 kilometres from the French capital, is up against three rival bidders closer to home on the French mainland - Biarritz, Lacanau (in the Gironde region), and La Torche (Brittany).

French Polynesian President Edouard Fritch headed a delegation which pressed Tahiti's claims at a meeting with Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet last week.

Tahiti boasts the Teahupo'o reef break, renowned for "the most dangerous and beautiful waves" and which hosts a leg of the men's surfing world championships.

The tropical island's candidacy "is being taken seriously. To have events overseas would send a strong signal," a source close to the bidding process told AFP.

Surfing, which makes its Olympic bow in Tokyo next year, was one of four additional sports given the green light to appear at Paris 2024 by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

The others were breakdancing, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Related Topics

World Sports Biarritz Paris Tokyo Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

New Pentagon chief confronts Turkey on NATO debut

1 minute ago

US Assistant Secretary to Discuss Venezuela at OAS ..

1 minute ago

Babar Azam second fastest to 3,000 ODI runs

1 minute ago

Documentation of Kashmir Freedom Struggle; AJK ann ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR Calls for $210Mln to Protect Refugees in Sub ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Taking Out of Venezuela Experts Who Helped ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.