Tahiti To Host Surfing Events At 2024 Paris Olympics - Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:47 PM

The Polynesian island of Tahiti has been chosen to host the surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, organisers said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Polynesian island of Tahiti has been chosen to host the surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.

Tahiti, which lies 15,000 kilometres (9,320 miles) from Paris, was chosen over beaches in southwest France and in Brittany.

