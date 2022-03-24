Tahmeen Ghanadapur declares as best athlete, Peshawar takes overall athletic trophy

Tahmeen Khan Ghandapur claimed four gold medals and was declared as the best athlete while Peshawar bagged the first position with five gold, three silver and one bronze medal in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games Athletic Meet, played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Tahmeen Khan Ghandapur claimed four gold medals and was declared as the best athlete while Peshawar bagged the first position with five gold, three silver and one bronze medal in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games Athletic Meet, played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday.

Peshawar secured 40 points and got the overall first position trophy, followed by Mardan with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals and Charsadda took third position with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Swat and Nowshera scored 15 points each while Bannu scored 8 points.

Tahmeen Ghandapur claimed gold medals in 100m, 200m, 400m and gold in team 4X100m relay. For Charsadda Rasheeda claimed gold medal in long jump and bronze medal in the 100m while the teams remained at second in the 4X100m relay and Mardan took third position in the team relay. Muskan took one gold medal for Mardan.

In the 4x100m relay final race, Peshawar came first, Charsadda came second and Mardan came third. In the 200m final race, Tehmeen Khan of Peshawar came first with 25.20 seconds. Peshawar's Zarghoon Bangash finished second with 30.50sec while Mardan's Freshena finished third with 33.00sec.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan was the chief guest who gave away trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes. The winning team Peshawar got Rs. 110,000 as cash prize while second position Mardan took 55000 cash prize.

The Tug-of-War for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women's Games Thursday came to an end with teams awarded medals, certificates and cash prizes. The winner was given a cash prize of Rs. 110,000 while the runner-up was also given a cash prize of Rs. 55,000. Sports Officer Niamat Ullah, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer Faisal Javed, Administrator Charsadda Sports Complex Muhammad Imran and other important personalities were present.

Peshawar defeated Charsadda 2-1 in the first semi-final while Haripur defeated Mardan 2-0 to qualify for the final in the second semi-final.

Women are half of our population, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saad Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away trophies and cash prizes. This is how the foundation of a healthy nation can be made possible, DC Charsadda said.

He said that the participation of 3,000 women in the U21 Games would definitely provide opportunities to the newcomers. In addition to the shoes, track suit sports equipment and track suit were also provided on the spot. All the medalists would also be provided Rs. 10,000 to gold medal, Rs. 8000 to silver medal and Rs. 5000 to bronze medal for one year as stipend and sports scholarship.

Peshawar won the Table Tennis Trophy In the final, Peshawar successfully defended its title by defeating Swabi 3-1 after an interesting contest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi was the special guest on the occasion along with Director Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Imran, Director Development Saleem Raza, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Female coach Coaches Amna, Saira, Kainat. Miss Noushin, District Sports Officer Shakeel Khan and other important personalities were present.

Peshawar defeated Charsadda 3-0 in the first semi-final of table tennis at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda while Swabi defeated Mardan in the second semi-final and qualified for the final. While Peshawar won the final trophy by defeating Swabi 3-1 in the final, in the first match of the final, Swabi's Habba defeated Alishba 3-1. In the second match, Peshawar's Khoria defeated Swabi's Haya 3-1. In the third match, Zainab of Peshawar defeated Swabi's Janat by 3-1 while in the last match, Khoria of Peshawar defeated Swabi's Hibba by 3-1 to win the final trophy. ADC Sania Safi gave away trophies and cash prizes.