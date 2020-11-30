UrduPoint.com
Tahmim Ghandapur Of KP Becomes Fastest Athlete, Wins Two Gold In 100m, 400m In Girls Meet

Mon 30th November 2020

Tahmim Ghandapur of KP becomes fastest athlete, wins two gold in 100m, 400m in Girls Meet

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Tahmim Ghandapur declared as fastest female athlete after winning gold medals in 100m and 400m as Punjab lifted U16 Games Girls and Boys Inter-Provincial Athletic Trophy after securing 120 points here on Monday.

Punjab claimed 10 gold medal, seven silver medals and two bronze medals in boys and four gold medal, five silver and three bronze medals with 80 in girls Meet. KP claimed three gold medals, three silver medals by securing 87 points in boys and got 60 points in girls by claiming two gold medals, one silver and four bronze medal. Sindh claimed third position with four bronze medals in boys and two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medals with 44 points.

Former sports Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away medals, certificates and cash prizes.

Former fourth times international gold medalist athlete and Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, former international athlete of 400m race Muhammad Iqbal, Organizing Secretary Syed Jafar Shah, Coach Zafran, Regional Sports Officer Mir Zahid Shah, Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Tehseen ULlah, Olympic Secretary Zulfiqar Butt and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tahmim got the 100m gold medal by becoming the fastest athlete of the female Meet. Tahmim is the grand-daughter of former veteran sportsman and Ex-Director Sports Gomal University Abdur Rehman Khan Ghandapur, recorded her excellent performance for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by winning much deserving gold medals in 100m and 400m races.

"I will try my best to win back more medals in the day's to come, '' 15-year-old Tahmim said. "I will also keep my focus on other events, like 200m, and 400m as well and winning gold in 100m and 400m are actually because of coach Zafran, prayers of my mother who along with prayers also supported me with her presence during my long training session," she informed.

Sindh got 401 fourth with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals and Azad Jammu and Kashmir took fifth position with 40 points. Islamabad at sixth. Aisha of Sindh came second, Janita of Punjab came third, Tahmim of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first in the 400 meter race, Mahnoor of Punjab came second, Fatima of Punjab came third, Amina Shahzadi of Punjab came first in 100 meter hurdles, Amna Bibi of Punjab came second, Zarghona of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came third.

Bashari of Azad Kashmir came first in the shot put, Khatija of Punjab came second and Samina Salam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came third. In the long jump, Mahnoor of Punjab came first. Shehzadi Amina of Punjab came second and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Samina came third.

Punjab's Khadija came first in discus throw, Azad Kashmir's Bashari came second and Azad Kashmir's Sameera came third, Sindh's Isha Afam came first in the 200m race, Punjab's Asiya came second and Javeria of Sindh got third. In the Javelin throw, Khadija of Punjab came first, Ayman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came second and Momina of Punjab came third. In the Boy's 100 meters, Nadeem Ali of Balochistan came first, Muhammad Munir of Punjab came second, Jahanzeb of Balochistan came third, Muhammad Anis of Punjab came first in the 800 meters, Shahzeb of Punjab came second and Mohtasim of Balochistan came third. In the 110m hurdles, Punjab's Sakhawat came first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Muhammad Jibran second and Punjab's Saeed Ahmed third, KP's Zulqarnain first in the shot put, Punjab's Hasnain second and KP's Sajidullah third. Muhammad Amin of Punjab came first in the long jump, Ikramullah of KP came second and Muhammad Farooq of Punjab came third.

In the 4X400m relay, KP came first, Punjab came second and Balochistan came third in the 1500m race. Muhammad Anis of Punjab came first, Wahab of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came second and Mujeebullah of Balochistan came third. Fahad Munir of Punjab came first in the 400m race, Sakhawatullah of Punjab came second and Mujibullah of Balochistan came third. In the hurdles race, Sakhawat Ali of Punjab came first, Imran of Balochistan came second and Hazrat Omar of KP came third. Abdullah Nawaz of Punjab came first, Hasnain of Punjab came second and Shehzad of KP came third in the discus throw. Muhammad Munir of Punjab came first in the 200m race, Nadeem of Balochistan came second and Najib of Balochistan came third. Adnan Sami of KP came first, Faisal of Balochistan came second and Hamza Shabbir of Punjab came third.

