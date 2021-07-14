Tahmin Ghandapur, Sahir declared fastest Athletes of the DC Peshawar Athlete Meet

Tahmin Khan Ghandapur and Sahir Khan declared as the fastest girl and boy athletes of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Athletic Meet played here at the Tartan Track of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Tahmin Khan Ghandapur and Sahir Khan declared as the fastest girl and boy athletes of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Athletic Meet played here at the Tartan Track of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Naveed Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Bara Tehsil Naik Muhammad, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Asian Gold Medalist Asad Iqbal, Administrator Syed Jaffar Shah, former skipper Pakistan Football team Gohar Zaman, coaches Zafran Afridi, Abid Afridi, officials, athletes and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed different events of the Meet.

In the overall team position, JS academy won the winner trophy of both girls and boys Athletic Meet and Asad Iqbal Athletic Academy got runners-up trophy. The Athletic Meet was held after a long break of one year wherein a good number of boys and girls athletes took part.

In the 100m sprint race Tahmin Ghandapur recorded 12.44sec to win the gold medal, followed by Sunaina with 13.05sec and Zarghona clocked 14.05sec by taking bronze medal while Ayseha finished with her clock time 14.20sec at fourth.

In the boys 100m promising athlete Sahir Khan recorded 11.25sec by winning the gold medal, followed by Shahzeb Khan grabbing the silver medal with 11.30sec and Wajid Khan clocked 11.40sec. Sahir Khan, Shahzeb and Wajid Khan showed tremendous skills and finished in a close succession.

In the girls Javelin throw Fatima Khan recorded 21.50m to win the gold medal, followed by Aiman 90.90m. In the shot put, boys Bismallah Jan recorded a distance of 14.00m by winning gold medal, followed by Zeeshan with his distance of 13.90m and Shahzad Afridi got the bronze medal with 11.60m. In the Girls Discuss Throw Aiman with his 26.70m throw got gold medal, followed by Fitma Khan with 24.40m and in the shot put girl Aiman took gold medal by recording a distance of 7.80m and Fatima got silver medal with 6.75m.

In the 200m Asad Khan got gold medal, followed by Sahir with silver medal and Salman took bronze medal, in the Javelin throw Adhan Sami got gold medal, followed by Haseen took silver medal and Babar took bronze medal, in the 400m Sahir took gold medal, followed by Asad and Umeer Ali with silver and bronze medal.

At the end, the chief guests gave medals, trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the medal winners. Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Naveed Akbar lauded the Directorate of Sports KP for reopening the doors of sports venues for the players. He also advised the youth to take active part in different sports activities. He said involving youth of the merged areas was very encouraging and certainly the talent existing in the merged districts would also come up at national and international levels.