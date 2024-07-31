Tahseenullah elected as President KP Jiu Jitsu Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Tahseenullah Khan was elected as the President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiu Jitsu Association and Naeem Jan as Secretary General in an election meeting held here on Wednesday.

In this connection, the General Council of Jiu Jitsu Association was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Abid Shah, in which the election of new officials was carried out according to the constitution of the association under the Pakistan sports board Policy.

The meeting was attended by Dr Haris Ashraf, representative of Pakistan Jiu Jitsu Federation and Sabir Khan and Amal Gul Afridi on behalf of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa acted as observers.

Barkat Ali, Haider Ali from Malakand Division, Naveed Rehman, Fazal Muhammad from Peshawar Division, Salimullah from Dera Ismail Khan Division, Ghafar, Rahb Haider from Kohat Division, Muhammad Kamran from Mardan Division, Sajid Kayani from Hazara Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiu Jitsu Association Secretary General Tahseen Ullah, Treasurer Sajjad Khan, Vice President Ahmad Ala Gul Afridi and Aamir Khan participated.

Other elected officials included Senior Vice President Ala Gul Afridi, Vice Presidents Riaz Marwat, Aamir Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Joint Secretary Hazrat Ali, Joint Secretary Women Rahb Haider, Treasurer Sajid Khan, Executive Body Members Ghaffar, Sajid Kayani, Shoaibullah, Muhammad Saleem are included.

Syed Abid Shah while addressing the meeting said that the sport of jujitsu is gaining popularity all over the world and this sport is played throughout the province. He congratulated the new officials and hoped that the cabinet would take all possible measures for the promotion of jujitsu and the welfare of the athletes across the province.

In his brief speech, Tahseen Ullah Khan, the newly elected president, thanked the house for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would work hard for the promotion of Jujitsu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said soon a Inter-District and Inter-Region Jiu Jitsu Championship for boys and girls would be organized so that good and competitive teams could be selected through competitions instead of a selected lot. He said a refresher course would also be organized in due course of time so that the new coaches and referees would be updated accordingly.