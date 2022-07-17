UrduPoint.com

Taijul In Five-wicket Bangladesh Return As West Indies Tumble To 178

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 17, 2022

Taijul Islam made a triumphant return to One-Day International cricket with his first five-wicket innings haul as Bangladesh dismissed West Indies for 178 in the third and final match of their three-game series at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday

Playing his first ODI for more than two years in place of seamer Shoriful Islam, Taijul had a dream start with a wicket off his first delivery to set the stage for an outstanding effort in which he finished with the impressive figures of five for 28 off his ten-over allotment.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, the lone seamer in the Bangladesh team for this match, took two wickets each.

Taijul's victims included top-scorer Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies captain ending a run of low scores in one-dayers with an innings of 73 off 109 balls with two sixes and four boundaries embellishing his innings.

He put on 67 for the fourth wicket with Keacy Karty (33), the lone partnership of 50 runs or more for the home team in the three matches.

However only three other players got into double figures as Bangladesh put themselves into position to sweep the series 3-0 and extend their ODI winning streak against the Caribbean side to 11 matches.

