Taijul Islam Checks South Africa's Batting Progress

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 08, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Bangladesh left-arm spin bowler Taijul Islam checked South Africa's batting progress on the first day of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday

South Africa were in a good position at 199 for three at tea - but could not master Taijul, who took two for 49 in an unbroken spell of 20 overs, which started before lunch and continued until tea.

Dean Elgar (70) and Keegan Petersen (64) made half-centuries before being dismissed by Taijul.

It was South African captain Elgar's third successive half-century. He edged a ball to Liton Das which hurried through straight after the previous delivery had turned sharply towards the left-hander.

Taijul, who did not play in Bangladesh's 220-run defeat in the first Test in Durban, played in place of injured fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and provided the control that eluded Bangladesh's other three bowlers.

South Africa were scoring at four runs an over before a 27-minute rain interruption in mid-afternoon but could only add another 43 runs in 19 overs after the break. The tea interval was delayed by the same amount of time that was lost.

Taijul took his second wicket when Petersen was struck on the pads after taking two strides out of his batting crease. He was given not out by umpire Allahudien Paleker.

Bangladesh reviewed the decision and television umpire Adrian Holdstock decided Petersen had not advanced the two metres necessary to get the benefit of the on-field umpire's call.

Temba Bavuma (33 not out) and Ryan Rickelton (7 not out) were the unbeaten batsmen at tea.

