UrduPoint.com

Taimoor Khan Defends Heavyweight Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Taimoor Khan defends heavyweight title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani Boxer, Taimoor Khan knocked out Aekkaphob Auraiwan (Thailand) in the second round of the title bout and defended Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight title at Bangkok on Wednesday.

Aekkaphob Auraiwan could not stand against mighty punches from the defending champion. The umpires stopped the fight immediately after Auraiwan fell down.

Taimoor was announced the winner after which he has also qualified for World Boxing Association Intercontinental championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Bangkok From Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

26 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

56 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

1 hour ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.