UrduPoint.com

Taimoor Khan Eyeing For OPBF Heavy Weight Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Taimoor Khan eyeing for OPBF heavy weight title

Pakistani Professional Boxer and World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Champion is aiming to clench Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) heavyweight title this year for the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistani Professional Boxer and World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Champion is aiming to clench Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) heavyweight title this year for the country.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Khan said that beating top-notch boxers is in his wish list. He said that OPBF title is the gateway for world heavyweight title, but sponsorship is currently the hurdle to accomplish his feats.

Khan said that his fight with world number 54 Justis Huni an Australian professional boxer was due in August but due to visa issues he could not grab the opportunity.

"I'm determined to win the OPBF heavyweight title for Pakistan for the first time," he expressed.

He said that his ideal boxers are Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk and the British professional boxer Anthony Joshua due to their unmatched skills, movements, stamina and cardio.

Talking about his training and camp he said that before landing in the ring, he got training for two to three months which included tough exercise, and strength training based on focused and healthy diet. Khan said that he must get harder training for his upcoming though fights.

Talking about his passion for the sports, Khan said that if he was not a boxer, then he would have chosen to be a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter or a Rugby player.

Expressing his favorite win against Vedant Agarwal where he won the Asian Heavyweight title for the first time, Khan said that his opponent was experienced and tough, but he managed to knock him out easily. "Beating Indian boxer on 'Independence Day' was my happiest movement", he added.

He said that Pakistani sportsmen should be given opportunities similar to the neighboring country like Iran, India and Thailand to uplift the sports in the country.

Talking about his career in boxing, he said that his dream was to get World Boxing Council (WBC) belt. 'Now my aims are higher and I want to achieve more like Tyson Fury", he said.

He said that extensive talent in Pakistani boxers can bring Olympic medals for the country if rightly treated. Young boxers should come out of their comfort zone and work harder to achieve something, he advised.

Taimoor clinched WBC�continental championship�title by knocking out�Thai�boxer Panya Chomphoophuang, in April this year. He beat his opponent in sixth round (15-10-1 ) to secure the title and extended his overall fight record to eight wins, which now includes seven knockouts.

It is worth to mention here that Taimoor Khan retained Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok earlier this year.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Thailand Sports Iran Young Bangkok Independence April August Visa Olympics Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

GU organizes rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takr ..

GU organizes rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada'

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petitions a ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petitions against arrest of Maleeka Bokha ..

2 minutes ago
 RPO visits residences of martyrs to pay tribute

RPO visits residences of martyrs to pay tribute

2 minutes ago
 Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

2 minutes ago
 KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad to be imp ..

KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad to be improved: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 ATC terminates bail petitions of PTI leaders

ATC terminates bail petitions of PTI leaders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.