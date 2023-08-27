Open Menu

Taimoor Khan Knocks India's Singh

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2023

Taimoor Khan knocks India's Singh

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani boxer and Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Champion Taimoor Khan knocked India's Jaskaran Singh in a bout in Dubai.

Taimoor downed Singh in the first round in 30 seconds at the bout which was part of the Word Boxing Association's (WBA) Colour World Cup World Tour.

I successfully defended my Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight title and beat India's undefeated heavyweight boxer Jaskaran Singh on a technical knockout within 30 seconds, he said in a statement issued here.

It may be mentioned that Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok earlier this year.

Taimoor was so far an undefeated Pakistani heavyweight boxer in 10 fights.

