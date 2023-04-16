ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Asian heavyweight boxing champion Taimoor Khan would be up for the next fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Championship on April 27 in Thailand.

Khan would face his Thai rival for the World Boxing Council Continental Championship fight on April 27.

"This is the first time, a heavyweight boxer from Pakistan will compete for the continental champion title," he told APP.

Khan was undefeated in seven bouts so far, while his rival boxer Chomphoophuang Panya is undefeated in 25 bouts.

"I'm determined to win the title of heavyweight continental champion for Pakistan for the first time," he said.

It may be mentioned that Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok earlier this year.

He knocked out his opponent in the second round to defend his title and extended his overall fight record to seven wins, which now include six knockouts.