Taimoor knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBC Asia heavyweight title belt

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan's unbeaten pro pugilist Taimoor Khan pushed forward his boxing career as on Thursday he won the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia heavyweight belt after knocking out Thailand's fighter Panya Chomphoophuang at Space Plus Night Club, RCA Plaza, in Bangkok.

The 26-year-old, who is known as "The Diamond Boy" was in an aggressive mode right from the outset, flooring down his seasoned opponent in the second round to win the title bout, billed as "Explosive Power", according to information received here.

The fight was another presentation of prolific Asian promoter Brico Santig of Highland Boxing Promotions.

Talking to APP on the phone the dedicated rising-star boxer said, he was sure to clinch the title as prior to the fight he was feeling himself spiritually and physically strong enough to exhibit a classy show.

"Thank God I have made my nation proud once again. I had to work really hard for the fight. I'm the first-ever fighter from Pakistan to win such a high-level competition," he added.

Khan, who has won all his professional bouts now holds a perfect 8-0, 7 KO's record.