Taimoor of Sindh wins First President PGF All Pakistan Golf Championship

Taimoor Khan of Sindh Golf Association won the title of First President PGF All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship which concluded at Islamabad Garden City Golf Club Golf Course on Monday

According to information available here by the Pakistan Golf Federation, Taimoors scores for the three rounds were 82 ,82 and 81 and an aggregate of 245 and though he emanated as the tournament champion ,the runner up Sabir Akbar also of SGA compiled an aggregate score of 245 but as per rules Taimoor became the champion as he had better score over the last two rounds.

After three rounds of combative golf competition among golf caddies who had converged to this golf playing arena after earning selection from the Provincial Golf Associations, Taimoor underlined talent with excellent golfing skills to capture the title.

This championship was initiated on an idea of the President of Pakistan Golf Federation, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hilal Hussain who contemplated that such competition would bring to the fore a couple of talent loaded golf players who could transcend to the professional ranks and carve out a lucrative golf career as golf players of caliber and distinction.And already through the holding of this All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship the happening has started to bear fruit.

Over these two rounds Taimoor's score was 163 while Sabir Akbar's score was 164 and lost the honor of victory by a margin of one stroke.

As regards the flow of play Taimoor and Sabir displayed an array of commendatory shot-making and as things appear, one can expect them to join the leading ranks of good professional golf players in a year from now.

Besides Taimoor and Sabir, a few others who look competent enough are Haroon Khan (SGA), Mudassar, Waseem Khan, Junaid Bhatti (Federal Golf Association), Tahir Bashir and Tariq Imran (Punjab Golf Association), Gul Nawaz and Gohar Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Golf Association ).

Prize Money for the championship was Rs 1.5 million and while the winner, Taimoor Khan earned a cheque of Rs 240,000, Sabir Akbar pocketed Rs 155,000, Haroon Khan reaped Rs 115,000 and Mudassar and Waseem Khan got Rs 90,000 each. And these future hopes admitted that they had never acquired nor tasted this level of payout before. Besides these five top position holders, thirty five other achievers were awarded cash prizes in accordance with rules.

The occasion was a significant one for the caddies ranks as it opened a window of opportunity for them and helped them to achieve a touch of aspiration.

At the conclusion of Championship, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hilal Hussain, President of Pakistan Golf Federation was present personally to honor these participating caddies. And while winners earned good money, he presented souvenirs to each participant as a token of gratitude to thesedeserving ones who serve golf so painstakingly. He expressed hope that with holding of suchevents regularly many talented ones will appear in the forefront.