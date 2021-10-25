UrduPoint.com

Taimoor Of Sindh Wins First President PGF All Pakistan Golf Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:56 PM

Taimoor of Sindh wins First President PGF All Pakistan Golf Championship

Taimoor Khan of Sindh Golf Association won the title of First President PGF All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship which concluded at Islamabad Garden City Golf Club Golf Course on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Taimoor Khan of Sindh Golf Association won the title of First President PGF All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship which concluded at Islamabad Garden City Golf Club Golf Course on Monday.

According to information available here by the Pakistan Golf Federation, Taimoors scores for the three rounds were 82 ,82 and 81 and an aggregate of 245 and though he emanated as the tournament champion ,the runner up Sabir Akbar also of SGA compiled an aggregate score of 245 but as per rules Taimoor became the champion as he had better score over the last two rounds.

After three rounds of combative golf competition among golf caddies who had converged to this golf playing arena after earning selection from the Provincial Golf Associations, Taimoor underlined talent with excellent golfing skills to capture the title.

This championship was initiated on an idea of the President of Pakistan Golf Federation, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hilal Hussain who contemplated that such competition would bring to the fore a couple of talent loaded golf players who could transcend to the professional ranks and carve out a lucrative golf career as golf players of caliber and distinction.And already through the holding of this All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship the happening has started to bear fruit.

In a match that was fought out with ardour and intensity, the winner and champion of the event turned out to be Taimoor Khan of Sind Golf Association(SGA). His scores for the three rounds were 82 ,82 and 81 and an aggregate of 245 and though he emanated as the tournament champion, the runner-up Sabir Akbar also of SGA compiled an aggregate score of 245, but as per rules Taimoor became the champion as he had better score over the last two rounds.

Over these two rounds Taimoor's score was 163 while Sabir Akbar's score was 164 and lost the honor of victory by a margin of one stroke.

As regards the flow of play Taimoor and Sabir displayed an array of commendatory shot-making and as things appear, one can expect them to join the leading ranks of good professional golf players in a year from now.

Besides Taimoor and Sabir, a few others who look competent enough are Haroon Khan (SGA), Mudassar, Waseem Khan, Junaid Bhatti (Federal Golf Association), Tahir Bashir and Tariq Imran (Punjab Golf Association), Gul Nawaz and Gohar Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Golf Association ).

Prize Money for the championship was Rs 1.5 million and while the winner, Taimoor Khan earned a cheque of Rs 240,000, Sabir Akbar pocketed Rs 155,000, Haroon Khan reaped Rs 115,000 and Mudassar and Waseem Khan got Rs 90,000 each. And these future hopes admitted that they had never acquired nor tasted this level of payout before. Besides these five top position holders, thirty five other achievers were awarded cash prizes in accordance with rules.

The occasion was a significant one for the caddies ranks as it opened a window of opportunity for them and helped them to achieve a touch of aspiration.

At the conclusion of Championship, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hilal Hussain, President of Pakistan Golf Federation was present personally to honor these participating caddies. And while winners earned good money, he presented souvenirs to each participant as a token of gratitude to thesedeserving ones who serve golf so painstakingly. He expressed hope that with holding of suchevents regularly many talented ones will appear in the forefront.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Punjab Garden City Money Event All From Top PICIC Growth Fund Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes mor ..

Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes more relevant after launch of 'wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to ..

Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to Tighten COVID-19 Measures

2 minutes ago
 Timeline: Sudan since the fall of Bashir

Timeline: Sudan since the fall of Bashir

2 minutes ago
 Canola sowing schedule announced, inter-cropping p ..

Canola sowing schedule announced, inter-cropping possible: Agriculture spokesman ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Welcomes Statements of Embassies on Non-In ..

Erdogan Welcomes Statements of Embassies on Non-Interference in Turkey's Affairs ..

6 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.