Taimoor Says Steps Underway To Promote Hockey

Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Taimoor says steps underway to promote hockey

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf government was utilizing all possible steps to promote hockey as National game among youth, because Pakistan hockey earned the name of Pakistan after winning countless titles in the glorious past.

Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed these views while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan hockey team had been the world champion for many times and was known as one of the best team in the world in past.

Taimor Bhatti said that standard of playing hockey in Pakistan went low for the last two decades due to lack of attention.

The minister informed that like other games, PTI was paying much focus to urge youth to play hockey on domestic levels and play their role in promotion of Pakistan hockey.

The minister said that huge funds have been allocated for the promotion of sports where the hockey was of top priorities of incumbent government.

Rai Taimoor khan Bhatti maintained that 20 hockey play grounds were going to upgraded with the sum of Rs.14.5 million across the Punjab while 12 new play grounds were under construction with cost of Rs 125 million across the province. The minister said that PTI government has a great wish to promote hockey on peak level and practical steps were underway in this regard.

The minister maintained that he himself monitoring the pace of work on hockey play grounds.

He urged youth to take interest in playing hockey as it was a national game and hoped that next days will be good for Pakistan hockey.

