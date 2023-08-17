Open Menu

Taimoor To Face Indian On Aug 26

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Taimoor to face Indian on Aug 26

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani boxer and Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Champion Taimoor Khan would face India's Jaskaran Singh in a bout at Dubai on August 26.

Taimoor said the bout was part of the Word Boxing Association's (WBA) Colour World Cup World Tour.

It may be mentioned that Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok earlier this year.

Taimoor who knocked out his opponent in the second round to defend his title and extended his overall fight record to seven wins, which now include six knockouts, said he would fully prepare for the fight.

/EXL

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Dubai Bangkok Jaskaran Singh May August Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

42 minutes ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

42 minutes ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

49 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

59 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

1 hour ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

2 hours ago
Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

3 hours ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

3 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports