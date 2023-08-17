Taimoor to face Indian on Aug 26

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani boxer and Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Champion Taimoor Khan would face India's Jaskaran Singh in a bout at Dubai on August 26.

Taimoor said the bout was part of the Word Boxing Association's (WBA) Colour World Cup World Tour.

It may be mentioned that Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok earlier this year.

Taimoor who knocked out his opponent in the second round to defend his title and extended his overall fight record to seven wins, which now include six knockouts, said he would fully prepare for the fight.

