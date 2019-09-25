UrduPoint.com
Taimur Elected Chairman, Asia Pacific Golf Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:17 PM

Taimur elected Chairman, Asia Pacific golf federation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's international golfer,Taimur Hassan was elected as the Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation in the general body meeting of the APGF held in Shangai,China.

This is a huge honor for Pakistan and with this attainment ,international golf will now travel to Pakistan in a big way, said the information made available to APP here on Wednesday.

Taimur who has been elected for a term of three years is an internationally known golfer who has many accomplishments to his credit .

As a youngster in the decade of seventies and eighties he ruled the golf circuit of Pakistan ,winning the national golf title seventeen times.

Later he was elected as the Secretary of Pakistan Golf Federation and through various initiatives he was successful in developing golf in Pakistan.

He is well known as a golf organizer of merit and through his standing in the international golf circles ,he has succeeded in becoming the Chairman of this august golf body of Asia Pacific which includes Australia,Hong Kong,India,Japan,Phillipines and Pakistan.Congratulatory messages have been offered by President of Pakistan Golf Federation,Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain and President of Sindh Golf Association,Asad I A Khan.

Taimur on his election said: "It is a big honour for my country and I will utilize my expertise and standing in the game for the further popularization of golf in Asia , specially in Pakistan".

