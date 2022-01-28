Taiwan's delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will not participate in the opening ceremony due to COVID-19 and disrupted flight schedules, the Taiwanese Sports Administration said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Taiwan's delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will not participate in the opening ceremony due to COVID-19 and disrupted flight schedules, the Taiwanese sports Administration said on Friday.

"Taiwan's 15-member athletic delegation, which includes athletes and coaches, will not take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games due to the tense epidemiological situation and other factors," the statement read.

Members of Taiwan's delegation will be coming to China from several other countries, including the United States.

The COVID-19 restrictions have disrupted the schedule of Beijing-bounds flights, preventing the Taiwanese delegation from attending the opening ceremony of the Games in its entirety.

The Taiwanese team includes four athletes, and only one of them has arrived in beijing so far, according to the statement.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.