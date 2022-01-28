UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Delegation To Skip Opening Of Winter Olympics Over COVID-19 - Gov't

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Taiwan Delegation to Skip Opening of Winter Olympics Over COVID-19 - Gov't

Taiwan's delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will not participate in the opening ceremony due to COVID-19 and disrupted flight schedules, the Taiwanese Sports Administration said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Taiwan's delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will not participate in the opening ceremony due to COVID-19 and disrupted flight schedules, the Taiwanese sports Administration said on Friday.

"Taiwan's 15-member athletic delegation, which includes athletes and coaches, will not take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games due to the tense epidemiological situation and other factors," the statement read.

Members of Taiwan's delegation will be coming to China from several other countries, including the United States.

The COVID-19 restrictions have disrupted the schedule of Beijing-bounds flights, preventing the Taiwanese delegation from attending the opening ceremony of the Games in its entirety.

The Taiwanese team includes four athletes, and only one of them has arrived in beijing so far, according to the statement.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

Related Topics

Sports China Beijing United States February Olympics From

Recent Stories

Russia says barring entry to some EU officials in ..

Russia says barring entry to some EU officials in tit-for-tat sanctions

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky says internal 'destabilisation' biggest t ..

Zelensky says internal 'destabilisation' biggest threat for Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for curbing human smuggling, for ..

DC chairs meeting for curbing human smuggling, forced labour

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity of Tensions ..

Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity of Tensions With Ukraine Before Important ..

31 minutes ago
 Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>