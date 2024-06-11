Tajikistan victorious in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Tajikistan's football team outplayed Pakistan by 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 match, played at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe.

Tajikistan Mabateshoev Shervoni scored the first goal in the 35th minute.

Safarov Manuche added the second goal in the 65th minute, while Vahdat Hanonov sealed the win with a third goal in the 70th minute.

Despite the loss, Pakistan's team showed spirit and determination, but were unable to convert their chances into goals.