Tajikistan Victorious In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Muhammad Rameez Published June 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Tajikistan's football team outplayed Pakistan by 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 match, played at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe.
Tajikistan Mabateshoev Shervoni scored the first goal in the 35th minute.
Safarov Manuche added the second goal in the 65th minute, while Vahdat Hanonov sealed the win with a third goal in the 70th minute.
Despite the loss, Pakistan's team showed spirit and determination, but were unable to convert their chances into goals.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan bowl first in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash3 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada3 hours ago
-
CM adviser hails female athletes for outstanding performances in games4 hours ago
-
FIFA President hopes football World Cup 2026 to be the greatest ever4 hours ago
-
Sindh, KPK victorious in Blind Cricket T-20 Super League matches7 hours ago
-
Pakistan team reaches Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier7 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada11 hours ago
-
Pak team departs for Russia to feature in BRICS Games11 hours ago
-
Pakistan team departs to Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier11 hours ago
-
Coquard sprints to Tour of Switzerland stage win23 hours ago
-
LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5%1 day ago
-
Sports Gala held at UoP to raise awareness on land ownership, transfer rights1 day ago