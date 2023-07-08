Takreem-e-Shuhada Dangal: Wrestlers demonstrate their power, skill

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Noted wrestlers from across south Punjab demonstrated their power and skills in traditional 'Desi Kushti' at Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan Dangal held at Jalalpur Pirwala on Friday evening to pay tribute to Shuhada.

Chairman NA Standing Committee MNA Rana Qasim Noon and former Advisor to Chief minister Rana Sheheryar graced the occasion by their attendance as special guests.

A large number of people enjoyed the sight of grapplers demonstrating their old Desi Kushti skills at Ali Mushtaq stadium amid noisy clappings.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Qasim Noon paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the country against enemies saying that Shuhada are the pride of Pakistan. He said that the nation can never forget the sacrifices of Shuhada and their families.

Assistant commissioner, DSP Jalalpur besides notables of the city and a large number of people witnessed the grappling contests at the Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan Dangal.