Open Menu

Talent Identification Workshop From Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Talent Identification Workshop from Saturday

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to conduct the inaugural 3-day Talent Identification Workshop from May 4 to 6 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to conduct the inaugural 3-day Talent Identification Workshop from May 4 to 6 in Islamabad.

Under the esteemed leadership of Derek Bragg, a distinguished Scouting Specialist from the UK, would lead the workshop which was designed to identify, evaluate and nurture promising football prospects from diverse regions of Pakistan. Many participants from different parts of country would take part in the first-ever workshop, being organized by PFF.

The innovative approach to talent scouting not only aims to enhance the depth and quality of the talent pool but also ensures that players from all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to showcase their abilities and potentially represent Pakistan on the international stage.

The 3-day workshop would offer a comprehensive programme, including skill assessment and providing participants with valuable insights and feedback to aid in their development. The knowledge gained through this workshop will have a lasting impact on every participant, empowering them to continue their footballing journey with renewed confidence and determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad Lead United Kingdom May All From

Recent Stories

Liaquat University Hospital invites applications f ..

Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job

7 minutes ago
 Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mis ..

Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon

7 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants f ..

May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused

7 minutes ago
 Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris universi ..

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

7 minutes ago
 Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor K ..

Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahme ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for Maritime Affairs ..

1 minute ago
DC chairs meeting of district education reform ov ..

DC chairs meeting of district education reform oversight committee

1 minute ago
 Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the po ..

Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool

1 minute ago
 Targeting Rafah could lead to slaughter, warns UN ..

Targeting Rafah could lead to slaughter, warns UN aid agency

2 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & ..

Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude o ..

16 minutes ago
 US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

1 hour ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports