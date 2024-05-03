Talent Identification Workshop From Saturday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to conduct the inaugural 3-day Talent Identification Workshop from May 4 to 6 in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to conduct the inaugural 3-day Talent Identification Workshop from May 4 to 6 in Islamabad.
Under the esteemed leadership of Derek Bragg, a distinguished Scouting Specialist from the UK, would lead the workshop which was designed to identify, evaluate and nurture promising football prospects from diverse regions of Pakistan. Many participants from different parts of country would take part in the first-ever workshop, being organized by PFF.
The innovative approach to talent scouting not only aims to enhance the depth and quality of the talent pool but also ensures that players from all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to showcase their abilities and potentially represent Pakistan on the international stage.
The 3-day workshop would offer a comprehensive programme, including skill assessment and providing participants with valuable insights and feedback to aid in their development. The knowledge gained through this workshop will have a lasting impact on every participant, empowering them to continue their footballing journey with renewed confidence and determination.
Recent Stories
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon
May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for Maritime Affairs ..
DC chairs meeting of district education reform oversight committee
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool
Targeting Rafah could lead to slaughter, warns UN aid agency
Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude o ..
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool1 minute ago
-
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20241 hour ago
-
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches1 hour ago
-
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-252 hours ago
-
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League2 hours ago
-
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz out of Italian Open with continuing forearm pain3 hours ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi wins Dwarf Cricket title3 hours ago
-
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF2 hours ago
-
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down4 hours ago
-
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today4 hours ago
-
Bannu Region wins overall trophy of Inter-Madrasa Games4 hours ago