Talent Identification Workshop from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to conduct the inaugural 3-day Talent Identification Workshop from May 4 to 6 in Islamabad.

Under the esteemed leadership of Derek Bragg, a distinguished Scouting Specialist from the UK, would lead the workshop which was designed to identify, evaluate and nurture promising football prospects from diverse regions of Pakistan. Many participants from different parts of country would take part in the first-ever workshop, being organized by PFF.

The innovative approach to talent scouting not only aims to enhance the depth and quality of the talent pool but also ensures that players from all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to showcase their abilities and potentially represent Pakistan on the international stage.

The 3-day workshop would offer a comprehensive programme, including skill assessment and providing participants with valuable insights and feedback to aid in their development. The knowledge gained through this workshop will have a lasting impact on every participant, empowering them to continue their footballing journey with renewed confidence and determination.